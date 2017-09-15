The German Interior Minister is Skeptical About Bulgaria's Accession to Schengen

Bulgaria: The German Interior Minister is Skeptical About Bulgaria's Accession to Schengen Source: Twitter

Germany's Federal Minister for the Interior, Thomas de Maiziere sees no chance of a quick accession of countries such as Bulgaria and Romania, to the Schengen area, the daily newspaper Die Berliner Zeitung reports.

On Thursday, the German Christian Democrat stressed that he shared the view of European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on the enlargement of the Schengen area. "But honestly, this is a long way," warned Thomas de Maiziere. In the framework of his annual EU Statement, Jean-Claude Juncker has asked all community countries to be included in the 1985 Schengen Agreement, which regulates the abolition of the border between the signatory States.

From the current 28 countries in the EU, the UK, Ireland, Cyprus and the relatively new members, Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia remain outside, the editorial reminded.

