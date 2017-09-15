Inflation in Bulgaria Reaches 1.1% Since the Beginning of the Year

The consumer price index in August 2017 compared to July 2017 was 100.1%, i.e. the monthly inflation was 0.1%.

The inflation rate since the beginning of the year (August 2017 compared to December 2016) has been 1.1% and the annual inflation in August 2017 compared to August 2016 was 1.4%. The annual average inflation, measured by CPI, in the last 12 months (September 2016 - August 2017) compared to the previous 12 months (September 2015 - August 2016) was 1.1%, according to the National Statistical Institute. 

The harmonized index of consumer prices in August 2017 compared to July 2017 was 100.2%, i.e. the monthly inflation was 0.2%. The inflation rate since the beginning of the year (August 2017 compared to December 2016) has been 0.9% and the annual inflation in August 2017 compared to August 2016 was 0.7%).

The annual average inflation, measured by HICP, in the last 12 months (September 2016 - August 2017) compared to the previous 12 months (September 2015 - August 2016) was 0.4%.

The price index of a small basket in August 2017 compared to July 2017 was 100.0% and the overall increase since the beginning of the year (August 2017 compared to December 2016) has been 101.4%.

In August 2017 compared to the previous month the prices of goods and services in the small basket for the 20% households with the lowest income changed as follows:

 Food products - a decrease of 0.2%;

 Non-food products - an increase of 0.2%;

 Services - an increase of 0.2%

