Ludogorets took a Point in Turkey from Istanbul Basaksehir

Ludogorets ended 0-0 in a visit to Istanbul Basaksehir in the first game in group C of the Europa League tournament. Reports Sportal.

The draw may be seen as waste more by the players of the Bulgarian champion who made a very strong first half. Jody Lukoki, Wanderson and Joao Paulo missed good opportunities to score or were denied by Volcan Babacan, the keeper of the hosts.

The Argentine goalkeeper of Ludogorets Jorge Broun made a big mistake in the 61st minute as his pass to a teammate was intercepted by Mossoro and Broun could hardly make up for his mistake clearing the ball in a corner kick. In the 77th minute, Broun moved unreasonably away from his goal against Kerim Frei and collided with him, but Referee Stefan Johansson did not respect the Turkish team's claim for a penalty.

In the other match of the group Hoffenheim surprisingly lost 1:2 in Germany to the guest Braga. In their next match on September 28, Ludogorets will host Hoffenheim, who will be ambitious to make up for their bad start in the group.

In a match from group A, Stanimir Stoilov's "Astana" lost 1:3 against the Spanish Villarreal. And the match from town H between Arsenal and Cologne was postponed an hour to 22.05 because of the large amount of fans of the visiting team who invaded the Emirates Stadium and even bought Arsenal shirts in order to enter the home stands.