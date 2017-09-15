Russian Programmer Evgeni Kaspersky will Give Testimony to the US Congress
Russian programmer Evgeni Kaspersky, who is a leading global information security specialist, will have to give testimony to US congressmen in the coming days to answer questions about the security of the company's "Kaspersky Lab" anti-virus program, reports Focus.
The news agency recalls that earlier, US officials refused to use this program because of fears it might have built in "spyware" in favor of the Kremlin.
According to a press release from the Press Office of the House of Representatives (the lower chamber of Congress) on science, space and technology, the Russian entrepreneur running the Kaspersky Lab, Evgeni Kaspersky, is called in to testify at the US Congress about possible transmission of information to the Russian authorities.
