Mariya Gabriel has Sworn as an European Commissioner at the European Court of Justice

Bulgaria: Mariya Gabriel has Sworn as an European Commissioner at the European Court of Justice Source: Twitter

European Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society Maria Gabriel made a solemn oath at the EU Court in Luxembourg. This is the final procedure for affirming her as a member of the European Commission. Reports Sega. 

The official ceremony was attended by the Bulgarian Member of the European Court of Auditors Iliyana Ivanova and Bulgarian citizens working in Euro institutions in Luxembourg.

In a statement made by Maria Gabriel to the members of the European Court of Justice, including the Bulgarian judges Alexander Arabadjiev and Lyubomir Kornezov, she took the responsibility to observe the Treaties and the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union in the performance of all its functions and to fulfill its obligations with full independence, in the general interest of the Union. The declaration also states that, in carrying out its tasks, the Commissioner is obliged to serve all European citizens and not governments, institutions, or agencies.

"At the very beginning of my mandate as Commissioner, I declared as my top priority that we put citizens at the heart of all policies related to the digital economy and society. I took the oath with the thought and commitment to follow this principle because those policies that bring concrete benefits to the present and future of Europeans are successful, "said Gabriel Gabriel after the ceremony.

