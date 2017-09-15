Nearly Half of the Teachers are Over the Age of 55

Nearly half of the I to XII grade teachers are aged over 55, which means they are retiring in the coming years. Reports Mediapool.

Young teachers are increasing but their share remains too small to compensate for retiring educators. At the same time, at the beginning of the school year, about 1,000 teachers are needed from the 1st to the 12th grade. The problem is expected to become even more serious in the coming years.

According to the Minister of Education Krasimir Valchev, the exact number of teachers needed will become clear after the beginning of the school year, but it is mainly for teachers of mathematics and physics. To solve the problem, people from other professions are attracted.

About 2600 retired teachers remain in the classrooms, as there is no one to replace them, commented the chairman of the Bulgarian Teachers' Union, Yanka Takeva, before the Bulgarian National Radio. The shortage of teachers will be deepened in the coming years as, according to NSI data, nearly 30,000 out of a total of 60,000 teachers from the 1st to the 12th grade are currently over 55 years old. At the same time, teachers under the age of 34 are only about 6,000. Although their number has grown by nearly 1,000 in the past year, they can not compensate pedagogues leaving the system for retirement.