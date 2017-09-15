Another Assault by a Radicalized Person in Paris
In the French capital of Paris, an attack on a soldier was again carried out, the France press reported.
According to initial data, the French soldier was attacked by an unknown person armed with an arme blanche. The attacker turned to the patrolling soldier, uttering the words Allah is great. The man was quickly neutralized by the soldier. No data is provided on the status of the French soldier.
