'Explosion' Reported on London Tube Train
pixabay.com
Police are investigating an "incident" on a District Line underground train at Parsons Green, south-west London, reported BBC.
Officers and ambulance staff are on the scene following reports on social media of an "explosion" in a carriage.
A picture on social media showed a white bucket inside a supermarket bag, but does not appear to show extensive damage in the carriage.
Transport for London tweeted: "We are investigating an incident at Parsons Green."
