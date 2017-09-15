'Explosion' Reported on London Tube Train

Police are investigating an "incident" on a District Line underground train at Parsons Green, south-west London, reported BBC. 

Officers and ambulance staff are on the scene following reports on social media of an "explosion" in a carriage.

A picture on social media showed a white bucket inside a supermarket bag, but does not appear to show extensive damage in the carriage.

Transport for London tweeted: "We are investigating an incident at Parsons Green."

