NIMH: It Will be Sunny Today, Hot in the Afternoon

Atmospheric pressure will be a little lower than the average for September, and will remain unchanged during the day. Today will be sunny again, hot in the afternoon. There will be a light northwest wind over the Danube plain, southeast wind in the eastern and southern regions. Maximum temperatures between 29°C and 34°C, in Sofia around 30°C.

This is the weather forecast as reported to FOCUS News Agency by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) with the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.



The Black Sea Coast will be sunny with light southeast wind. Temperatures will reach highs of 25°C to 29°C with sea water temperature of 23°C -24°C, north of Cape Kaliakra - about 20°C.



The mountains will be sunny, some low clouds in the afternoon. There will be light northeast, in the highest parts of Rila and Pirin mountains moderate southwest winds. The maximum temperature at 1,200 m will be about 24°C, at 2,000 m - about 17°C.

Weather in the mountains is good for tourism today, the Mountain Rescue Service with the Bulgarian Red Cross announced.



The weather is clear and calm with light wind over the ridges. Temperatures in the morning were between 11 and 15 degrees Celsius.

The lift facilities in Bansko, Pamporovo and Borovets are in operation.



No incidents with tourists were reported in the past twenty-four hours.



More information about the situation and the weather in the mountains is available on the official website of the Mountain Rescue Service ( www.pss-bg.bg/ ) and on the following phone lines: 02/ 9632000 and 1470 (for all mobile operators).