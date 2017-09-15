Part of 'Dondukov' Blvd. Will Be Open Today

Two sections of the repaired already Sofia Boulevard ''Dondukov'' will be open today.

These are the sections from the Council of Ministers to ''Rakovski'' Street and from ''Krakra'' Street to ''Vassil Levski'' Blvd.

Although the sections will be open for cars, construction on ''Dondukov'' Boulevard continue. The traffic on the boulevard is expected to be fully open on the last day of October.

Meanwhile the traffic in the capital from ''Vasil Levski'' Blvd. to "Rakovski" will be closed due to the change of pavement, pipe networks, contact nets, railroad tracks, reports the Bulgarian National TV, quoted by BGNES.