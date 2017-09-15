Israel Calls on its Citizens Not to Travel to Europe

Israeli travellers must avoid travelling to Turkey, the Israeli Counter-Terrorism Bureau announced yesterday, calling on Israelis who are currently in Turkey to “leave immediately.”, MEMO reports.



The bureau warned the Israeli vacationers against travelling to Europe during the Jewish holidays season in anticipation of possible terrorist attacks that could be carried out by Daesh.



“Motivation of world jihadi organisations—including Daesh and other operatives inspired by them—remains high at this time to carry out terrorist attacks around the world,” the bureau noted.



The Israeli travel warning included some Middle Eastern countries such as Jordan and Egypt, especially the Sinai Peninsula.



The Israeli bureau, which issues travel warnings ahead of most holiday seasons, warned that most of the terrorist attacks may be carried out in western countries, specifically in northern and western Europe.



The warning urged the Israeli citizens to stay vigilant in crowded places and public transportation hubs.



Hundreds of Israelis are expected to travel overseas during the parade of Jewish holidays – Rosh Hashanah and the Tishrei -which starts with the Jewish new year on 20 September and ends early October.