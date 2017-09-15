Hungary, Romania, Greece, Bulgaria to Complain to OSCE About Ukrainian Education Law

The foreign affairs ministers of Bulgaria, Hungary, Greece and Romania have written to the Ukrainian foreign minister expressing their concern over the new law regarding educationInterfax (Ukraine) reported.

"We are certainly concerned, and it is no coincidence that we have a joint initiative with colleagues from other European countries which may be affected by this law. And today we, the foreign affairs ministers of Hungary, Romania, Greece and Bulgaria, signed a letter to the Ukrainian foreign minister in which we are signaling that this law should not affect minorities' rights and education in the native language. We will send the same letter to the Council of Europe and the OSCE," Zaharieva said.

"Ukraine gave reassurances that the law is aimed at reinforcing the Ukrainian language and will not affect the study of European languages," she said.
A few days ago the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry summoned the Ukrainian ambassador to voice these concerns, the minister said.
As reported, on September 5 the Verkhovna Rada passed an education bill launching an education reform in Ukraine. The bill determines, among other things, that teaching at schools should in the official language.

