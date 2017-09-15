Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Calls on 'All Nations to Take New Measures' Against North Korea

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called on "all nations to take new measures" against North Korea after the pariah state launched another missile over Japan on Friday local time, CNBC reports.



Tillerson added that "China and Russia must indicate their intolerance for these reckless missile launches by taking direct actions of their own."



"These continued provocations only deepen North Korea's diplomatic and economic isolation," the secretary of state added.



North Korea launched an unidentified missile Thursday that landed in the sea after passing over Japan, the latest escalation as the isolated regime flaunts its nuclear weapon ambitions, according to multiple reports.



The missile was launched from the communist dictatorship's capital of Pyongyang at about 6:57 a.m. local time Friday headed east, reports said. The projectile passed over Japan before landing in the sea at roughly 7:16 a.m., roughly 2,000 kilometers (about 1,240 miles) east of Japan's Cape Erimo, according to reports.



South Korea conducted its own missile exercise as Pyongyang fired its missile, taking into account the distance to North Korea's firing site, according to NBC News.



The United Nations Security Council will meet at 3 p.m. ET on Friday to discuss missile test, diplomats said, at the request of the United States and Japan