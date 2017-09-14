Completely New Rules on Nutrition in Schools

Complete new rules for nutrition in schools and kindergartens are being prepared by the government, says Nova. What will children eat during the new school year and which foods will be totally forbidden?

Some days ago, the sale of sugar-added beverages in schools in Europe was officially banned. The measure came from the producers themselves.

One in three children in the EU is overweight or obese, and half of children have caries and other teeth problems.

Absolutely forbidden for children are fried foods, chips and snacks, sugar and chocolate products, confectionery products with high fat and sugar and energy drinks.