Sales of New Cars in Bulgaria with Growth of Over 15%

New car registrations in Bulgaria increased with impressive 15.5% in August compared to a year earlier to 2,344 cars, according to data from the Association of Automobile Manufacturers in Europe (ACEA).

From the beginning of the year until the end of August the registered new cars in our country increased by 18.1% yoy to a total of 19,556 cars.

In Europe as a whole, the growth of new car sales is also accelerating in August, against the backdrop of an expanding economy that encourages purchases.

New vehicle registrations in the European Union plus Switzerland, Norway and Iceland increased by 5.5% to 903,143 vehicles compared to 855,689 a year ago, according to data from the association, which show acceleration of registrations compared to the growth of 2,1% in June and 2.6% in July. For the eight months since the beginning of the year, sales increased by 4.4% to 10.6 million vehicles.