A Man Died after Falling from the Pier on the Beach in Burgas
An unknown man died after falling from the pier on the beach in Burgas. The police in the seaside city confirmed the information. The report of the incident was filed shortly after 7 pm this morning on a 112-number by a witnesses of what happened, DARIK reported.
Citizens have taken the man's body out of the water and given him first aid, a medical team has arrived, but they have not been able to save his life.
The identity of the perpetrator has yet to be established. It is also unclear whether it was a suicide or an accident.
