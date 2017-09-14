Germany Reduces the Number of its Military Participating in NATO Exercises

Source: Twitter

German armed forces reduces the number of soldiers participating in NATO's trainings in eastern Europe this year. According to information from Germany, this is due to the long-term deployment of some 1,000 NATO troops in the Baltic countries and Poland. Only in Lithuania, Germany has 450 soldiers.

According to data provided by the German Federal Ministry of Defense, about 5,500 German soldiers took part in 24 training sessions in 2016. By November 2017, a total of 4,260,000 soldiers will participate in 15 maneuvers. At the same time, the amount of money spent by Berlin for NATO operations has not changed and is about EUR 95 million a year.

