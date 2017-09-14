Casualties in a Fire at a Religious School in Kuala Lumpur

At least 25 people, most of them youngsters, died in a fire in a religious Islamic boarding school in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, reports BBC.

The fire signal came shortly after 5:30 am this morning, says a fire service message. The fire broke out in the dormitory on the top floor of the three-story building. 23 students and two school staff died in the fire. According to witnesses, they called for help through the gridlock windows.

Seven injured were taken to a hospital. The rescue work at the site of the incident continued.