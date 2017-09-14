Casualties in a Fire at a Religious School in Kuala Lumpur

Society » INCIDENTS | September 14, 2017, Thursday // 12:53| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Casualties in a Fire at a Religious School in Kuala Lumpur Source: Twitter

At least 25 people, most of them youngsters, died in a fire in a religious Islamic boarding school in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, reports BBC. 

The fire signal came shortly after 5:30 am this morning, says a fire service message. The fire broke out in the dormitory on the top floor of the three-story building. 23 students and two school staff died in the fire. According to witnesses, they called for help through the gridlock windows.

Seven injured were taken to a hospital. The rescue work at the site of the incident continued. 

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kuala Lumpur, school, fire, casualties
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria