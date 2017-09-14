Finnish Woman Kidnapped in Kabul was Released
Finland announced today that a Finnish citizen who was kidnapped in Afghanistan in May in an attack for which no one has taken responsibility was released today.
The woman was kidnapped on May 20th when armed men attacked a guest house in Kabul, Afghanistan. Then a German humanitarian worker and an Afghan security guard were killed. The building was owned by the Swedish non-governmental organization Operation Humanity. The identity of the abducted Finnish is not reported, BTA reported.
