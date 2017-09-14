The Minister of Health was Admitted to a Hospital

Politics » DOMESTIC | September 14, 2017, Thursday // 12:19| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Minister of Health was Admitted to a Hospital Source: Wikipedia

Health Minister Nikolay Petrov has been urgently taken to a hospital with a kidney crisis, BNR announced.

So far, the Ministry of Health does not give more information about his condition. The control of the Health Minister are temporarily taken over by his deputy Lydia Neycheva.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: health minister, emergency, hospitalization
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria