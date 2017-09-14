The Minister of Health was Admitted to a Hospital
Source: Wikipedia
Health Minister Nikolay Petrov has been urgently taken to a hospital with a kidney crisis, BNR announced.
So far, the Ministry of Health does not give more information about his condition. The control of the Health Minister are temporarily taken over by his deputy Lydia Neycheva.
