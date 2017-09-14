The Film "Glory" is the Bulgarian Nomination for Oscar

The film "Glory" by Christina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov is the Bulgarian proposal for an Oscar for a foreign language film, the National Film Center announced on its website.

The selection was made by a seven-member committee, led by Prof. Alexander Grozev, out of ten films that meet the requirements of the Academy. "Glory" is ranked first with 14 points, and next with 10 points is "Godless". In the Oscar candidates for foreign language film this year there is another film with Bulgarian participation - the co-production "Requiem for Mrs. Y." (Serbia, Bulgaria, Macedonia) proposed by Serbia.

The film is about a railway worker who finds millions on the rails and hands them over to the police. The state rewards him with a new watch, which turns out to be fake. The PR department official of the Ministry of Transport loses his old watch model "Glory", which is a family relic. The worker goes into a desperate battle to get back his old "Glory" and dignity.