15 US Marines were Injured after an Incident During a Training

Fifteen US Marines were injured, five of them critically after their attacking amphibious car ignited during a training, the France press reported, quoted by Focus.

The incident happened in Camp Pendleton, California, when a Marine Battalion was assessed for its level of combat readiness, according to Army spokesman Paul Gainy. "There is an ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident," he said.

The military did not give more details about the fire and the possible reasons for its occurrence.

The wounded marines were evacuated to local hospitals, eight of whom were taken to the San Diego Medical Center.

Three of them are in critical condition and another five are seriously burned. Two more soldiers are in critical condition and are stationed at the Medical Center of the California Medical University in Irvine, military sources said.