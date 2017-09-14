The Greek Railways Started a 24-hour Strike

Bulgaria: The Greek Railways Started a 24-hour Strike Source: Pixabay

Greek railway workers started a 24-hour strike and stopped the movement of all trains, the Bulgarian National Radio reported.

They protest against the privatization of the railway operator. The trade unions insist on terminating the transfer of the Greek railway company "Transez" to the Italian state operator.

The European Commission has approved the deal to buy the Greek railway company from the only bidder - the Italian state railways. For a total of EUR 45 million, the Italian state railway company "Ferrovie Dello Stato" receives 100% of the capital of the company, which manages all transports in Greece - passenger and freight.

The government considers the privatization of the debt-ridden railway company as a great success. The railway workers, in turn, are afraid of mass layoffs. In their support today, with the hour-long stoppage, both the metro workers in Athens and the city railroad are joining the protest

