70 Thousand Tickets are Sold for Pulev-Joshua Clash

More than 70,000 tickets have been sold for the boxing match between Kubrat Pulev and Anthony Joshua on October 28 at Cardiff's "Principality Stadium", British promoter Eddie Hearn announced.

The duel was officially announced at the end of last week, but the interest of British audiences is exceptional and most of the tickets have already been bought. In the Joshua match, Cobra will have the chance to win the IBF and WBA world championships in heavyweight.

"We had another incredible day at the box office, with which Anthony Joshua confirmed his status as the most popular boxer in the world, and the support he receives from the British audience is incredible, and that is a big part of his success. Fans can expect and amazing spectacle onOctober 28, and we thank them for their support", Hearn told Sky Sports.