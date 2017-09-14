Canadian PM Justin Trudeau will Present a Personal Report to the UN on September 21

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau will Present a Personal Report to the UN on September 21

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will participate in the 72nd regular session of the UN General Assembly in New York, reports OpenCanada. 

This was announced by Trudeau's office, stating that he would head Canadian diplomacy in New York on 19-21 September. The Canadian government also added that on September 21, Trudeau will also present to the UN his report on "Strengthening the multilateral approach and international order based on the promotion of human rights, including gender equality and empowerment of women, as well as the protection of diversity of the personality ".

A day before the start of the annual General Assembly of the United Nations a one-day meeting will be held, initiated by the United States. It will discuss the introduction of certain reforms in the organization that the US offers. 

