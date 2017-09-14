Juncker Offers Special Instrument to Support Countries who Want to Embrace the Euro

World » EU | September 14, 2017, Thursday // 11:09| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Juncker Offers Special Instrument to Support Countries who Want to Embrace the Euro Source: Pixabay

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has proposed in his speech today the creation of a special "instrument" to support, including financially, EU countries wishing to switch from their national currency to the euro.

"The euro must become the currency of the entire European Union," Juncker said, and reminded that 26 of the 28 countries in the EU could switch to the euro when their economy would meet certain conditions. The countries that did not want to join the future euro zone are Denmark and the UK. The euro zone currently consists of 19 countries. Countries wishing to adopt the euro should be given the opportunity to do so, said Juncker. "That is why I am proposing the creation of a euro changeover instrument to provide technical and even financial support to these countries," the EU commission president said.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Juncker, euro, zone, instrument
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria