Juncker Offers Special Instrument to Support Countries who Want to Embrace the Euro

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has proposed in his speech today the creation of a special "instrument" to support, including financially, EU countries wishing to switch from their national currency to the euro.

"The euro must become the currency of the entire European Union," Juncker said, and reminded that 26 of the 28 countries in the EU could switch to the euro when their economy would meet certain conditions. The countries that did not want to join the future euro zone are Denmark and the UK. The euro zone currently consists of 19 countries. Countries wishing to adopt the euro should be given the opportunity to do so, said Juncker. "That is why I am proposing the creation of a euro changeover instrument to provide technical and even financial support to these countries," the EU commission president said.