Policemen are Protesting Again

On September 14, the police will go on a protest. Trade unions demand for police wages to increase from February 1, reported Bgnes.

According to Deputy Minister of Interior Stefan Balabanov, this will require BGN 136 million, which the institution does not have. The trade union representing officials from the Ministry of Interior will hold a briefing to the National Assembly asking for efficiency and security.

Policemen are also protesting because of the problems in the Fire Departments and the negative trend in the institution, which will lead to even more serious troubles, as well as the lack of real social dialogue in the Ministry of Interior.

From 12.30 pm Deputy Chairmans of the Board of Directors of SPSMW, will participate in the briefing - Boris Preselkov, Ivaylo Dimitrov , Iliya Kuzmanov, Iliya Hrisimov, . The briefing will be followed by an official demonstration, which will take place at the Narodno Sabranie Square. On the same day there will be a protest at 18.30 in Varna, in front of the Stoyan Bachvarov Theater Branch.