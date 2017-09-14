The White House Demanded the Dismissal of a Journalist who Criticized Trump on Twitter

World | September 14, 2017, Thursday // 10:52| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The White House Demanded the Dismissal of a Journalist who Criticized Trump on Twitter Source: Twitter

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has demanded the dismissal of ESPN sports journalist Jamele Hill, reports Variety. 

Earlier this week, the television reporter sharply criticized US President Donald Trump in her personal profile on Twitter, calling him "the most ignorant, disgusting president" and "supporter of the idea of ​​superiority to the white race," who had surrounded himself with like minded people.

The reason was Trump's behavior during the racist clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia a month ago. Sarah Sanders, however, said that Jamel Hill's remarks were "absolutely outrageous," and that "they are definitely an insult that is sufficient for her dismissal from ESPN."

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: White House, Sarah Sanders, journalist, Twitter
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria