The White House Demanded the Dismissal of a Journalist who Criticized Trump on Twitter

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has demanded the dismissal of ESPN sports journalist Jamele Hill, reports Variety.

Earlier this week, the television reporter sharply criticized US President Donald Trump in her personal profile on Twitter, calling him "the most ignorant, disgusting president" and "supporter of the idea of ​​superiority to the white race," who had surrounded himself with like minded people.

The reason was Trump's behavior during the racist clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia a month ago. Sarah Sanders, however, said that Jamel Hill's remarks were "absolutely outrageous," and that "they are definitely an insult that is sufficient for her dismissal from ESPN."