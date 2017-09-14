More than 4,000 Buildings were Damaged by Irma in Havana

In the Cuban capital of Havana over 4000 residential buildings have suffered as a result of hurricane Irma, BNR reported.

According to preliminary data, 157 residential buildings were completely destroyed and 986 partly. The areas most affected are Vedado, Central Havana, Old Havana and Miramar. In Old and Central Havana there are unstable buildings and many have not resisted the pressure of the element.

On Saturday, the coastal areas of Havana were flooded by waves up to 11 meters high. Water penetrated 500 meters into the city. The famous Malone Coastal Boulevard was flooded and many streets not far off the coast.

In some areas of Havana there is still no electricity and water. Fallen trees cut off the power lines in many places. Serious damage has also been sustained by some thermal power plants. People get drinking water from aquifers.

Hurricane Irma passed virtually across the northern coast of the island. According to authorities, 10 people have been killed and serious damage has been done to the economy

Meanwhile, eight people died in a nursing home in the Hollywood city of Florida where there was no electricity. A criminal investigation has begun on the case. According to CNN, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio, the tragedy in this nursing home has led the authorities in Florida to start checking the conditions for the patients in over 40 elderly homes in the state.

So far, the number of victims of the hurricane in the Caribbean and the United States is over 80. Millions of households in Florida and the neighboring states are still without electricity.