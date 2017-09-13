EP Creates Special Terrorism Committee

The European Parliament on September 12 approved a list of 30 full members of its new special committee on counter-terrorism. Its main tasks will be to assess the extent of the terrorist threat in Europe and highlight any potential faults, deficiencies and malfunctions in counter-terrorism measures, NewEurope.eu writes.

The committee, which is slated to hold its first meeting in Strasbourg on September 14, will elect its chair, vice-chairs and rapporteur(s).

According to a European Parliament press release, the committee will check how external border management measures are implemented. It will also identify the deficiencies in sharing judicial, law enforcement and intelligence information among member states.

The impact of EU anti-terror laws on fundamental rights will also be assessed, as will the effectiveness of de-radicalisation programmes.

The committee members will also visit and hold hearings with other EU institutions, the Europol law enforcement cooperation agency, the national parliaments and governments of member states and non-EU countries, law enforcement agencies, intelligence services, judges and magistrates and victims’ organisations. It is to deliver a mid-term and a final report containing factual findings and recommendations.

In addition to the 30 full members, the committee will also have 30 substitute members who will be appointed by the political groups.