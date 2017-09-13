Erdogan Аdviser Sees Recovery in Turkey Ties with Germany, EU

Ankara’s relations with NATO ally Germany, hit by a deepening row, are expected to improve alongside a general upturn in ties with the EU early next year, boosting Turkish export and tourism prospects, an adviser to President Tayyip Erdogan told Reuters.

“I expect more calm with Germany after the Sept. 24 (German) election. I expect tensions to ease,” Cemil Ertem, Erdogan’s chief economic adviser, said in an interview on Tuesday.

Turkish-German ties have come under pressure since Erdogan launched a crackdown after a failed coup last year. Germany has criticized mass arrests, refused to extradite people Turkey says were involved in the putsch and demanded the release of around a dozen German citizens arrested in recent months.

