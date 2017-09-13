Behind-The-Scenes of the Action Movie Magic at Nu Boyana Film Studios in Sofia on Sunday

Are you ready for the upcoming Action Day at Nu Boyana Film Studios in Sofia? On Sunday, September 17, enjoy a variety of stage battles and experience what it takes to be on a movie set. Your guide to this unforgettable adventure will be Hollywood writer, director and producer Keith W. Strandberg.

If you still don't have plans for the weekend you can see Gladiators against S.W.A.T., zombies vs. marines, and in the end - a car explosion right in front of your eyes!

Enjoy behind-the-scenes of the action movie magic!



PROGRAM:



10:00 – 10:30 Setting up the car explosion scene

Main Set: Keith explains how the preparations for the main scene will be made as the scene is an explosion of a car. What is important to know and to do in order to make the scene flawless. Later, after the scene is ready, the car will explode, the stuntmen will fight, and you will witness the preparation and the shooting of a typical action movie scene.



10:40 - 11:30 Unarmed Combat

Action Set 2: Keith explains how the hand-to-hand battle is usually prepared for the screen. Fighters demonstrate combat techniques. Keith explains in details the fight choreography and the coordination of the stunts.



11:40 - 12:30 Gladiators against S.W.A.T.

Action Set 2: Keith demonstrates various fighting techniques with knifes, swords and firearms. There is a battle between gladiators and special forces - who will win? You will get detailed explanations about the methods of shooting of such combat scenes. Where the camera is supposed to be positioned, how these scenes have to be edited, what do the actors need to know, what do the stuntmen must know, and what does the audience need to be aware of?



12:30 – 13:30 Lunch break



13:30 - 14:30 Marines vs Zombies

Action Set 3: The stuntmen show tricks with motorcycles. They, transformed into zombies, try to capture a military vehicle with Marines, but will they succeed? Keith will tell you what's needed to know when vehicles are present in a scene and how this makes the stunts and the work of the actors more complicated. Do not miss Zombie riders against U.S. Marines!



14:50 – 16:00 Car explosion scene

Main Set: Shooting the planned action scene - stuntmen, in the role of bank robbers, fight for a certain amount of money – and in the fight, the car they are trying to escape with, explodes.



*Children up to 9 years old are welcome free of charge.

** The event is suitable for children over 5 years of age.

You can buy your tickets from Eventim and the prices are between BGN 60 and BGN 80 for adults and all children between 9 and 16 must pay BGN 30.