Bulgarian Defense Minister: 'There is No Concrete Threat to Bulgaria'

Defense Minister Krassimir Karakachanov said there is no concrete threat to Bulgaria, but pointed out that tensions exist in some regions of Europe. He is convinced that it can only be resolved on the path of dialogue and recalled that Europe has a common enemy - the radical Islam.

''It is worth to note the opposition that exists in Ukraine, as well as the tensions between Russia on the one hand and the EU and NATO on the other, "the Defense Minister further said, reported BGNES.

However, he does not see any sense in taking any extraordinary measures. "Bulgaria takes the necessary measures through the preparation of its specialized forces. I do not see the sense of taking extraordinary measures'', he added.