Bulgarian Defense Minister: 'There is No Concrete Threat to Bulgaria'

Politics » DEFENSE | September 13, 2017, Wednesday // 15:52| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Defense Minister: 'There is No Concrete Threat to Bulgaria' archive

Defense Minister Krassimir Karakachanov said there is no concrete threat to Bulgaria, but pointed out that tensions exist in some regions of Europe. He is convinced that it can only be resolved on the path of dialogue and recalled that Europe has a common enemy - the radical Islam.

''It is worth to note the opposition that exists in Ukraine, as well as the tensions between Russia on the one hand and the EU and NATO on the other, "the Defense Minister further said, reported BGNES.

However, he does not see any sense in taking any extraordinary measures. "Bulgaria takes the necessary measures through the preparation of its specialized forces. I do not see the sense of taking extraordinary measures'', he added.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: defense, radical Islam, threat, Bulgaria, krassimir karakachanov
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria