In July Number of Accommodation Establishments Increased with 1.1%

In July 2017, 3 114 accommodation establishments - hotels, motels, camping sites, mountain chalets and other establishments for short-term accommodation with more than 10 bed-places were functioned in the country. The total number of the rooms in them was 135.6 thousand and the bed-places were 320.8 thousand. In comparison with July 2016, the total number of accommodation establishments (functioned during the period) increased with 1.1%, and the bed-places in them - by 4.8%, according to data published by the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

The total number of the nights spent in all accommodation establishments registered in July 2017 was 6 009.5 thousand, or by 4.8% more in comparison with the same month of the previous year, as the greatest increase (by 6.9%) was observed in 4 and 5 stars accommodation establishments.

In July 2017, 61.9% of all nights spent by foreign citizens and 23.2% of all nights spent by Bulgarians were realized in 4 and 5 stars hotels. In 3 stars accommodation establishments were spent 27.0% of all nights by foreigners and 27.3% of all nights by Bulgarian residents, while in the rest of accommodation establishments (with 1 and 2 stars) they were 11.1% and 49.5% respectively.

In July 2017, the number of arrivals in all accommodation establishments increased by 5.5% compared to the same month of 2016 and reached 1 219.5 thousand, as an increase by 9.0% for foreigners and by 0.2% for Bulgarians was registered. Bulgarians spent the nights in accommodation establishments in July 2017 were 456.6 thousand and spent 3.3 nights on the average. The arrivals of foreigners were 762.9 thousand, as 62.6% of them spent nights in hotels with 4 and 5 stars. On the average 5.8 nights were spent by foreigners.

In July 2017, the total occupancy of the bed-places in accommodation establishments was 62.8%, as compared to July 2016 increased by 2.3 percentage points. The highest was occupancy of the bed-places in 4 and 5 stars accommodation establishments - 77.5%, followed by 3 stars accommodation establishments - 61.4%, and with 1 and 2 stars - 43.4%.

The total revenues from nights spent in July 2017 reached 317.0 million BGN or by 10.7% more compared to July 2016. An increase was registered in the revenues from both foreign citizens and Bulgarians - by 13.0% and by 0.5% respectively.