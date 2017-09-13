Migrants Almost Left Bulgaria

In the beginning of September there were around 2,200 migrants and refugees on Bulgarian territory, mostly from Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq, the Interior Ministry reported, quoted by BGNES.

The data displays some migration pressure mainly along the Bulgarian-Serbian border, which the illegally residing ones try to cross and get to Western Europe.

A total of 2,140 illegally residing foreigners were nabbed while trying to enter or leave the state in the period 1 January – 31 August 2017.

This is 82.8% less than 2016, the Ministry says.

1315 people were accommodated in the centers of the State Agency for Refugees by the beginning of September 2017. This is only 25% of the capacity of refugee centers. 33% of the accommodated are Syrians, 28% of Afghanistan. 484 were accommodated in the "closed-type" centers of the Migration Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, which is 51.5% of their capacity. 22% of the residents are from Afghanistan and 17.6% from Iraq. 427 were accommodated outside the centers.

1, 519 illegally foreigners have been taken out of the country since the start of the year, 40% of them from Afghanistan and 28.5% coming from Iraq.