NIMH: It Will be Mostly Sunny with Some Rains in the Balkan Mountains

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 13, 2017, Wednesday // 11:52| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: NIMH: It Will be Mostly Sunny with Some Rains in the Balkan Mountains pixabay.com

The atmospheric pressure will rise and will be around the average for September. Today it will be mostly sunny, with temporary increase in clouds and light rain at isolated places. There will be a light to moderate wind from west-northwest.

The temperatures will reach highs of 26°C to 31°C, in Sofia - about 26°C. This is the weather forecast as reported to FOCUS News Agency by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) with the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

The Black Sea Coast will be variably cloudy with light to moderate northwest wind. Temperatures will reach highs of 28°C to 30°C with sea water temperature of 23°C -24°C, north of Cape Kaliakra - about 20°C. 

Patchy clouds in the mountains with chances of rain at some places, mainly in the Balkan Mountains, moderate wind from west-northwest. The maximum temperature at 1,200 m will be about 20°C, at 2,000 m - about 12°C.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), weather, Balkan Mountains, rains, clouds
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria