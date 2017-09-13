Barcelona: Sagrada Familia Evacuated in 'Anti-Terror' Operation

World » EU | September 13, 2017, Wednesday // 10:44| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Barcelona: Sagrada Familia Evacuated in 'Anti-Terror' Operation pixabay.com

Spanish police have evacuated and cordoned off one of Barcelona's main tourist attractions, the Sagrada Familia basilica, as part of an anti-terrorist operation.

A bomb squad was sent to check a van parked next to the church, but police later said it was a false alarm.

Nearby shops had also been evacuated as a precaution.

Last month, a series of attacks by jihadists in and around Barcelona killed 16 people.

Catalan police said on Twitter (in Catalan) that checks ruled out that the vehicle had any dangerous material.

Designed by Spanish architect Antoni Gaudi, the basilica attracts millions of tourists every year.

 
EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Barcelona, anti-terrorist, operation, police, Catalan, sagrada familia, tourists
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria