Bulgaria to Process Over 200,000 t of Grapes into Wine

Bulgaria's agriculture ministry said it expects more than 200,000 tonnes of grapes from this year's harvest to be processed into wine, reported See News.

"This year's harvest is of excellent quality, which is a prerequisite for quality wines," agriculture minister Rumen Porozhanov said in a statement on Monday.

An increase of the share of wines with a higher export price is another positive development, he added.

Russia, China and the UK are the main export destinations for Bulgarian wines.

There are 260 wineries operating in the country. Bulgaria had around 66,000 ha of vineyards at the end of last year.