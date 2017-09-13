Bulgaria Fights From 3-0 To Beat Cuba

Bulgaria’s thrilling 4-3 comeback win over Cuba to close Day 3 of the 2017 FIVB Women’s U23 World Championship here had the victors ecstatic . More so, because it added a lot of fuel to pool B’s classification race, as favorites Turkey now stand on third place, volleymob writes.

On Pool A, hosts Slovenia continue, beating China. They remain undefeated in the tournament, having lost one set. To put things into context, Slovenia’s adult team is ranked 115th in the world, while China’s are ranked number one and just won FIVB’s Grand Champions Cup. On FIVB’s U23 rankings, they rank dead last, while China is ranked 4th.