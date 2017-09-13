China Grants 20 Full Scholarships for Bulgarian High School GraduatesКопирано от standartnews.com

Bulgarian highs school graduates are eligible to apply for twenty full scholarships, including monthly allowance, language training, study materials and a medical insurance, on a year-long language and culture training program in China, launched by the country's government, reported Standart News.

The information has been reported by Darbi Education Consultancy, one of the participants in the Study Abroad education fair in Sofia.

The visitors of the now ongoing Study Abroad education fair that in Sofia, are going to learn what they should do to apply for one of the twenty full scholarships granted by the Chinese government as part of China's efforts to popularize its language and culture around the world.