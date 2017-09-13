Theresa May Wins 2nd Brexit Battle in Parliament

Theresa May overcame another hurdle in her battle to get Brexit legislation through the House of Commons late Tuesday, Politico.eu writes.

A motion to give the government a majority on lawmaking committees, which are a key part of the legislative process, was backed by MPs with a majority of 19 (320 in favor, 301 against), after the Democratic Unionist Party and Conservative MPs supported the move.

It was the second crucial parliamentary victory for the government in two days after the EU (Withdrawal) Bill, which will bring EU law onto the U.K. statute books post-Brexit, passed with a majority of 36 in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

After losing her parliamentary majority in June after calling a snap election, May struck a deal with the DUP, who agreed to back her government on key votes.

By long-standing convention, the party balance on committees matches the distribution of votes in the last general election. That left May without a majority, which is why she prepared this motion.

