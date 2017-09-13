Bulgarian MPs Will Not Work on September 15
archive
The deputies will not meet on September 15 this year, but they will work extraordinarily on Tuesday, September 19, the MPs decided this morning on a proposal by the Speaker of the Parliament Dimitar Glavchev, BGNES reported.
It is supposed that this is dictated by commitments connected with the start of the school year in Bulgaria.
