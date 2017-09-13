The Northern Beach in Sunny Beach Was Hit by a Tornado

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 13, 2017, Wednesday // 09:32| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Northern Beach in Sunny Beach Was Hit by a Tornado btv

For the sixth day, the northern beach in Sunny Beach can not recover from the damage it has caused by a tornado in the area.

Stormy wind made tourists to go back to the hotels. There are no injured people, but a 5-year-old child has suffered from serious  stress.

The tornato has broken umbrellas and sun loungers on the beach.

Source: bTV.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tornato, Sunny Beach, tourists
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria