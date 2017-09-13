The Northern Beach in Sunny Beach Was Hit by a Tornado
For the sixth day, the northern beach in Sunny Beach can not recover from the damage it has caused by a tornado in the area.
Stormy wind made tourists to go back to the hotels. There are no injured people, but a 5-year-old child has suffered from serious stress.
The tornato has broken umbrellas and sun loungers on the beach.
Source: bTV.
