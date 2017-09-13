BNT will Broadcast Live All Matches of Ludogorets in Europa League

BNT 1 and BNT HD will broadcast live the match between the football champion of Bulgaria, Ludogorets and the Turkish İstanbul Başakşehir. The game will be played at Fetih Terim Stadium on Thursday (September 14th) at 20:00.

The public service broadcaster BNT is the only media in Bulgaria that will show all matches of Ludogorets from group C of the tournament, which also includes the Portuguese Braga and the German Hoffenheim.

Commentator of the football match will be Ivaylo Angelov, and reporter Todor Georgiev will provide the BNT viewers with the first interviews with players and coaches after the match. BNT's commentary studio with Radostin Lyubomirov starts 30 minutes before the match - at 19:30.

The second match of the Razgrad players will be on September 28th, kicking off at 22:05 when they will face Hoffenheim at the Ludogorets Arena Stadium.

On October 19th, Ludogorets will play against Braga team in Portugal. Two weeks later - on November 2, the Portuguese will arrive to Bulgaria.

On November 23rd, in Razgrad, Ludogorets will play at home vs Istanbul Bashkachevir team and on December 7th away in Germany.

Source: The Bulgarian National Television