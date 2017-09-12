French Protests Target Macron Labour Reforms
In the first big test of Emmanuel Macron's presidency, protests have begun in cities across France against changes to the country's labour laws, reported BBC.
Some 4,000 strikes have been called too, but two of the biggest unions have distanced themselves from the action.
Marches were due in Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Nantes and the other main cities.
However, President Macron missed the disruption, as he travelled to the Caribbean, to see the destruction wrought by Hurricane Irma.
He was due to visit St Martin and St Barts, which were among the islands worst hit by the hurricane last week.
The first marches took place in Marseille, Perpignan and Nice in the south, Bordeaux in the west and Le Havre and Caen in the north, each attracting a few thousand demonstrators. Scuffles were reported in Lyon as police tried to block the path of protesters.
Protest organisers were hoping for a big turnout in the centre of Paris, and called for workers at the Eiffel Tower to stage a strike. Services on regional trains were reduced but most intercity trains were running as normal.
- » UK Оffers to Мaintain Defence and Security Cooperation with EU
- » MEPs Return to France For Their 1st Plenary Sitting Since the Summer Recess
- » Tony Blair Defends Call for EU Migration Curbs
- » France's Le Pen Seeks to Bill Herself as Macron's Main Opponent
- » Over 400 Groups of Migrants Try to Cross Romania’s Borders Illegally
- » Italian Мinister Defends Methods that Led to 87% Drop in Migrants From Libya