Bansko Ski Resort Among the 15 Best Ski Resorts in the World

Winter is fast approaching, but there's no need to feel blue about the colder temperatures and shorter days. After all, the winter months bring holidays, festivities and, most importantly, the ski season!

Whether you're hitting the slopes for the first time or looking to try somewhere new for a challenge, there are some seriously amazing ski resorts on offer around the world, especially in Europe , the USA and Canada .

However, the sheer amount of choice can be somewhat overwhelming, especially as most offer breathtaking backdrops, a wide array of pistes and of course, exceptional après–ski.

To help you narrow down your options, we've revealed our top picks of the world's best ski resorts, including the best time to go and how to get there for cheap..writes the Mirror.co.uk

Bulgaria's premier ski resort has everything you need for a fun-filled, budget-friendly ski holiday, according to the survey.

Not only can you bag some brilliant accommodation for bargain prices, but even the cost of eating out or making the most of the nightlife is relatively low.

As for the skiing itself, expect beautiful scenery, plenty of runs for everyone from beginners to the more advanced, and fast lifts to the mountains so you can make the most of your time out there.

Ski pass price: Approx 238BGN (£110) for an adult 6-day pass.

Best time to go: The snow season in Bansko typically lasts from December to April, on the northern slopes of the mountain.

The first place, however is for Meribel, France, followed by Cervinia, Italy, and on the 3rd place is Revestoke, Canada.

The rest of them you can see here.