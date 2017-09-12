Average Monthly Insured Income For the Country in July 2017 is BGN 811.75

The average monthly insured income for the country in July 2017 is BGN 811.75.

The average monthly insurance income for the country for the period from 01.08.2016 to 31.07.2017 is BGN 797.70, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) has reported.

The defined average monthly social security income for the country for the period indicated serves to calculate the amounts of new pensions in August 2017, 70, para. 2 of the Social Insurance Code.

