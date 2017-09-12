North Korea Warns U.S. of 'Greatest Pain', Rejects Sanctions

North Korea on Tuesday rejected a U.N. Security Council resolution imposing tougher sanctions and said the United States would soon face the “greatest pain” it had ever experienced, Reuters reported.



The Security Council unanimously stepped up sanctions against North Korea on Monday over the country’s sixth and most powerful nuclear test, imposing a ban on its textile exports and capping imports of crude oil.



“My delegation condemns in the strongest terms and categorically rejects the latest illegal and unlawful U.N. Security Council resolution,” Pyongyang’s ambassador, Han Tae Song, told the U.N.-sponsored Conference on Disarmament in Geneva.



Han accused the U.S. administration of being “fired up for political, economic, and military confrontation,” and of being “obsessed with the wild game of reversing the DPRK’s development of nuclear force which has already reached the completion phase”.