Bulgarian Tourism Minister: 'Bulgarian-Russian Relations in the Sphere of Tourism Were Very Successful This Year'

Bulgarian-Russian relations in the sphere of tourism have been developing in a very successful manner and this year’ results even outrun the record high ones from last year’’, said the Bulgarian Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova at a meeting with Oleg Safonov, chair of the Federal Agency in Tourism of the Russian Federation. The talk was held within the 22nd General Assembly of the UN world Tourism Organization in China.

Minister Angelkova stressed that Russia is one of the strategic tourism partners for Bulgaria and announced that for the period January-July 2017 the tourists from the Russian Federation in Bulgaria are nearly 365 thousand and this is almost 2% more compared to the same period of last year year.

She reminded that in 2016 Bulgaria received the award of National Geographic Travel – Russia for best family holiday destination.

She assured that the two countries could also develop spa and religious tourism, pointing at the importance of the growing Russian investments in Bulgaria.

‘’A conference with Russian representatives will be held in Varna in October to discuss cooperation in religious and cultural-historical tourism’’, the Minister said. A joint conference of the ‘’Intramarket’’ exhibition in Moscow will be held on these issues.

Oleg Safonov expressed his content, saying that the Bulgarian sea was very clean and offered excellent holiday opportunities.

Source: Expert.bg