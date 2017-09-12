MEPs Return to France For Their 1st Plenary Sitting Since the Summer Recess

It's back to Strasbourg this week for MEPs as they return to France for their first plenary sitting since the summer recess, reported BBC.

Jean-Claude Juncker will take centre-stage with his third "state of the union" speech as European Commission President on Wednesday.

He will no doubt be hoping the stalls are busier than during his last appearance - when a poor turnout led him to brand MEPs "ridiculous".

As ever, the event will be a mixture of rhetoric and policy, offering him a chance to set out his stall for the year ahead.